iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 14,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,115. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42.

