iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.