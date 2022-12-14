iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

