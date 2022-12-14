iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

