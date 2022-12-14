iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. 35,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $80.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

