iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

