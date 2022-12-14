iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 233,950 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

