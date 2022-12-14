iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,788.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IAGG opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.