iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,181. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,089.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter.

