iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by P E Global LLC

P E Global LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 100.0% of P E Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. P E Global LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $353,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

