iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Raised by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.