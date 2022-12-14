iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:DMXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

