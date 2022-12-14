iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.61

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.613 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

