iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

