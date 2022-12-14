iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,376. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,058,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,213,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.