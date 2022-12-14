iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

