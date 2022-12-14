iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.69 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.694 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LDEM traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 4,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

