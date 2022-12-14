iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

