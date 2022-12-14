iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 55,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.