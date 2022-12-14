iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

