iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $8.40 Per Share

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 8.398 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 465.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,132 shares during the last quarter.

