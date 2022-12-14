iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.