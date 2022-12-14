iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 47.9% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 493,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.