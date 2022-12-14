iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.444 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter.

