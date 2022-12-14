iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.79 on December 19th

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.787 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.