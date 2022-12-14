iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.79

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.787 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAXJ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 8,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $85.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

