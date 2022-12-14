iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.71 on December 19th

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.712 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,462. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 606,736 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,920,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,316,000 after buying an additional 222,357 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

