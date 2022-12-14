iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,719. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.