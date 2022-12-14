iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,103,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.