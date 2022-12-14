iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,183. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

