iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

