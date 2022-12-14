iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

RING traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,613. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

