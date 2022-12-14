iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Plans $0.24 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 10,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,544. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

