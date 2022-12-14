iShares MSCI Turkey ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

