iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

