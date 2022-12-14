iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.5% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.