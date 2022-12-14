iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,373,737 shares.The stock last traded at $229.85 and had previously closed at $228.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $228.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

