iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,439,770. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

