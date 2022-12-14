iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. 39,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,622. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

