iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $107.39.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

