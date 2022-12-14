iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
