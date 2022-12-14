iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 12.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 39,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

