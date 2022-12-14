iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.371 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

