iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.