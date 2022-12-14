iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 41,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

