iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

