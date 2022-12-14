iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.15. 94,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

