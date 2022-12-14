iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the November 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
BGRN opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
