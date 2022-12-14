iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the November 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.