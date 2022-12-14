J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.35

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.35 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 225.70 ($2.77). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,852,668 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.98) to GBX 206 ($2.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.50 ($2.84).

The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

