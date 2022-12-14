Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 56,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 89,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

